Getty Images Sport
Erling Haaland warns Pep Guardiola over 'unhappy Fantasy Football managers' after Man City boss took off star striker on hat-trick during Bournemouth win
Man City back in Premier League title race
At the start of the season, Premier League holders Liverpool were the favourites to defend their title. But 10 games into the campaign, the Reds are already seven points behind leaders Arsenal and one point adrift of City. Guardiola's side are greatly indebted to Haaland's free-scoring exploits, with his brace against Bournemouth at the Etihad taking his tally to 17 in all competitions. If the former Borussia Dortmund star can continue this excellent run of form, City could be a force to be reckoned with this term.
- Getty Images Sport
Haaland pokes fun at Guardiola
In addition to expressing his relief at claiming all three points against the Cherries, a week on from losing at Aston Villa, Haaland jested that some football fans would have wanted more from him when it came to Fantasy Football points.
He told Sky Sports: "Important win. It is good to bounce back after losing a bad away game. It was nice. I tried to contribute for the team by doing my job. It is good to win. Now two more important games to come, so keep focusing. I didn't score last game. I try to help the team to win. That is my goal and even by scoring or helping in winning duels it doesn't matter. I want to help the team become better, that is my job."
On being taken off when on a hat-trick, he replied, "There were probably a few fantasy managers who were not so happy!"
Guardiola praises Haaland again
City boss Guardiola was pleased with how his team performed across the park against Bournemouth, while saving extra praise for Haaland.
He said: "We played really good. We had to be so coordinated with the pressing and with our defending. They played really good and of course again Erling was decisive.
"We knew it, we experienced last season in the Premier League, they [Bournemouth] destroyed it. Here was tight and always it is tight with them. They are so intense and aggressive. Today is the second game they lost, we had lost more games than them so it is a team that is so good. Important week. We start now with Champions League and have an incredible opportunity now to qualify."
Moreover, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "To give the chances and the passes to them. This is what we have to do. He [Haaland] knows that but we are so blessed and lucky to have, first of all, an incredible person because he's the sweetest and kindest. And he will improve. And after that, as a player the numbers are just outstanding."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Man City?
Guardiola's City face a big week as they host Haaland's former club Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, with a win likely to put them in a strong position to reach the next stage of the competition. Then, in their last game before the next international break, they welcome Arne Slot's Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday at the Etihad.
On the European fixture, the ex-Barcelona boss added: "We have a big chance with the two games at home to qualify for the Champions League. It's a really, really important game. And after time to think about the last game before the international break against Liverpool."
Advertisement