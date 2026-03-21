Time for Erling Haaland to 'stay humble': Man City need star striker to shake off 'big-game bottler' tag to have any hope of beating Arsenal in Carabao Cup final

It is not just a lack of goals or assists at Wembley that is a concern ahead of Sunday's final. He has had only nine shots in his six appearances, with just three shots on target and one shot against the woodwork. Haaland’s first trip to Wembley came in the 2023 FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United and despite the massive gap in quality he was unable to get in on the act as Riyad Mahrez scored all the goals in the 3-0 win.

The final against Manchester United the next month was much closer run but Haaland had a quiet game and Ilkay Gundogan grabbed the headlines instead. He tasted defeat at Wembley for the first time in the 2023 Community Shield, being taken off during the 1-1 draw and playing no part in the penalty shootout which the Gunners won.

He was injured for the FA Cup semi-final in 2024 against Chelsea and then had another quiet display in the final as United avenged their defeat from the previous year and caused an upset. Haaland did at least find the net in the Community Shield against United in his next game but it was only in the penalty shootout.

He was injured for last season's semi-final against Nottingham Forest but returned in time for the final against Crystal Palace.