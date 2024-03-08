Does Erling Haaland still have his heart set on Real Madrid? Striker to demand release clause in Man City contract talks that would allow him to join Spanish giants
Erling Haaland will reportedly demand a release clause in his Manchester City contract that would allow him to keep his Real Madrid dream alive.
- Haaland set to resume contract talks with City
- Will demand a release clause in his contract
- Norwegian wants to keep his options open