Erling Haaland's Norway team-mate emulates NBA legend Dennis Rodman with outrageous look for World Cup qualifier with Italy
Ryerson stuns in new Rodman-inspired hairstyle
Ahead of Norway’s showdown with Italy, Ryerson debuted a leopard-print hairstyle that closely mirrors one of Rodman’s most iconic looks from the Chicago Bulls era. The right-back bleached his hair blond before applying dark spots across his scalp to complete the wild transformation. The eye-catching design has made him one of the standout visual storylines heading into the match.
Rodman's iconic Cheetah-print hairstyle
Rodman’s original cheetah print became a symbol of rebellion and self-expression during his championship-winning days in the NBA. The look reinforced his fierce and unpredictable persona, much like Ryerson’s relentless on-pitch style for Norway and Dortmund. Just as Rodman thrived under the pressure of the big stage, Ryerson will hope his bold look brings the same fearless energy into Norway’s most decisive qualifier as they stand almost certain to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Norway brilliant World Cup qualifying campaign
Norway’s qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was underpinned by a powerful sense of dominance in potential and talent, fuelled by a generation of globally recognized stars. With the tournament expanding, expectations were at an all-time high for coach Stale Solbakken to translate individual brilliance into collective success.
The campaign's narrative has been defined by the relentless offensive firepower of Erling Haaland and the creative mastery of captain Martin Odegaard. Haaland, the world's most feared striker, has consistently led the line with a clinical edge, often dominating rival defences single-handedly. Odegaard, orchestrating play from midfield, ensured Norway maintained an overwhelming control of possession and created a high volume of quality scoring chances in nearly every fixture.
Norway certain of World Cup 2026 qualification
Norway head into the clash against Italy only needing not to lose by more than nine goals to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, an almost guaranteed result. Ryerson's form and engine will again be vital in both phases of play when the Lions play the tournament in North America. Whether the leopard look proves a lucky charm remains to be seen — but Ryerson is ready to battle on the biggest stage.
