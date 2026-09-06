'I miss my long hair' - Erling Haaland opens up on dramatic new look and Norway's historic World Cup win over Brazil

Having sported a cropped look since the start of the season, Haaland opened up on his dramatic visual transformation during a post-match interview with ESPN Brazil. The Norwegian striker admitted: "It's much easier. I think it was time for a change. I like it. Of course, I miss my long hair, but it was time for a change and, so far, I've enjoyed it. It will grow back and be long again, hopefully."

The prolific forward was also quizzed on his match-winning brace against Brazil, playfully apologising for knocking the South American giants out of the World Cup. He added: "It was a special game for Norway, because the last time we played in the World Cup we also played against Brazil, and Norway is the only team Brazil has never beaten. So it was special."

Haaland continued: "Of course it was a special game. We won, it was amazing, it was the best match we’ve played in our history because of the way we controlled the game. And of course, it’s special to play against a great nation, the country of football, where everyone is passionate about the sport. It was special, it's a great memory and, once again, sorry. Sorry for the defeat, but that's football."