Getty Images Sport
'As I've said three times!' - Erling Haaland snaps at reporter as Man City striker left frustrated by interview after Man City win
Wasteful City move top
City ascended to the Premier League summit after a tense victory over Burnley, leapfrogging Arsenal on goals scored. Although Haaland’s fifth-minute chip appeared to set the stage for a dominant display, the Cityzens were surprisingly profligate, failing to score again despite registering 28 shots throughout the contest. Burnley remained competitive and missed several opportunities to equalise, but City held on to secure a vital result that places the title race firmly in their own hands.
- AFP
Striker prioritises points over style
During his post-match media duties, Haaland was repeatedly pressed on whether the narrow scoreline was a concern. Given that this season's title race could ultimately be decided by goals scored, the Sky Sports reporter specifically asked the forward if City should have been more clinical at Turf Moor.
The Norwegian initially remained diplomatic, insisting that the collective result outweighed any tactical frustrations. When asked if the victory was more important than the specific level of the performance, Haaland said: "Ha! Yeah, we had a lot of chances, but I am happy we won, and anything else, I don't think about. Just try to win. It is all about winning, no matter how. We tried to play our football, and just try to win. That is what you have to have in your mindset, and now, we focus on Saturday (Southampton in the FA Cup)."
Tensions flare over clinical edge
As the interview continued to focus on City’s difficulty in finding a second goal against the relegated Clarets, Haaland’s patience began to wear thin. He eventually snapped at the line of questioning, firmly reiterating that the three points were the only relevant metric for the squad during the run-in.
Clearly frustrated by the repetitive nature of the conversation, the City striker added: "Don't think about other goals. Think about winning, as I've said now three times. It's been a good month so far, so we need to keep going. First, Southampton, and then, Everton."
He continued: "1-0 is amazing. I am super happy. I don't know why you keep asking that – I am super happy. We won and we got three points, and as the fans sing, we are top of the league."
Despite the earlier tension, the mood lightened when Haaland was presented with the Man of the Match award, to which he replied: "Thank you. Thank you very much."
- Getty Images Sport
FA Cup focus before title tilt
City must now shift their attention to Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final clash against Southampton this Saturday. While City are preoccupied with domestic cup duties, Arsenal have the opportunity to respond and reclaim the top spot when they host Newcastle United. Guardiola’s side will need to find their clinical edge quickly, as a trip to Everton follows their cup exploits in what remains a relentless and unforgiving schedule for the league leaders.