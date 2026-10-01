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'Unlawful exploitation!' - Why Erling Haaland is taking a major airline to court over a viral ponytail ad
Haaland launches legal action against Norwegian Air Shuttle
Norway superstar Erling Haaland has initiated legal proceedings against airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA following the World Cup. According to VG Sports and Dagbladet, law firm Schjodt submitted a formal summons to the Oslo District Court on behalf of the Manchester City forward and British firm York Promotions Ltd.
The lawsuit alleges that the carrier unlawfully exploited Haaland's commercial characteristics and registered trademarks to market airline tickets during the tournament.
A court-led video planning hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 9.
- NTB
Deleted ponytail advert lies at heart of legal row
The dispute centers on social media promotions published across Instagram and TikTok during Norway's World Cup campaign. According to VG Sports and Dagbladet, Norwegian Air Shuttle shared an image depicting one of its aircraft digitally edited with Haaland's recognizable blonde ponytail hairstyle, alongside the caption: "We've never looked more Norwegian".
The posts were deleted following legal intervention, but the airline defended its actions as light-hearted social media banter.
"It is true that we have received a lawsuit that we do not understand," stated Norwegian press officer Eivind Hammer Myhre. "It is a shame that the cheers have been met with lawsuits, but we hope for a reasonable dialogue so that we can also be allowed to cheer on our common sports heroes in the future."
Legal experts back striker's intellectual property position
According to VG Sports, University of Bergen marketing law expert Professor Tore Lunde believes Haaland holds strong legal grounds under Norway's Marketing Act and personality protection statutes. Legal scholars point to Supreme Court precedents safeguarding athletes' likenesses against unauthorized corporate commercialization.
The lawsuit comes after Haaland scored seven goals during Norway's run to the World Cup quarter-finals, where they defeated Brazil before losing to England.
Lawyers emphasize that failure to protect trademarks risks setting damaging commercial precedents.
- AFP
Focus shifts to pitch as Norway prepare for Wales clash
Despite ongoing legal proceedings in Oslo, Haaland remains with the Norwegian national squad in Cardiff. Stale Solbakken's side face Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening as they build on their summer momentum.
Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to resolve the dispute through out-of-court dialogue before October's formal hearing.
Haaland aims to maintain his prolific international scoring record on the pitch.
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