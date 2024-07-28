Erling Haaland is in form, but Jack Grealish will have to fight: Winners and Losers as Man City slump to disappointing preseason defeat to AC Milan

The Norwegian found the back of the net, marking the only real positive from an otherwise worrying performance from Pep Guardiola's side

There's an uncharacteristic amount of uncertainty about Manchester City this year. The squad, once enviously deep, is now shrinking, and with rumours of the departures of a handful of key players, the reigning Premier League champions look a shaky outfit ahead of the 2024-25 season. And those worries were only amplified on Saturday, as a youthful and poor Man City crumbled in a 3-2 loss to Milan.

There were some positives for Pep Guardiola. Erling Haaland buried his one real chance, while Oscar Bobb threatened on the right. But it was an otherwise forgettable night, a side heavy on academy kids failing to influence the game - while Jack Grealish struggled through 90 minutes.

A much sharper Milan threatened early, Ederson forced into two important saves inside the first 15 minutes. But Man City took their first chance when it came, Erling Haaland slotting into the bottom corner after a clever piece of wing play from Oscar Bobb. Milan pulled one back after 30 minutes, though, Lorenzo Colombo sneaking in at the back post to nod home from close range.

They added a second four minutes later in similar circumstances, with Colombo once again finding space at the far post for an easy finish. But City responded after the break, James McAtee equalising with a well-taken header. But Milan found a much deserved winner. Marco Nasti provided it, finding the bottom corner with a clever finish from the top of the box.

Guardiola can't take too much from this as half of his squad is still on holiday. Still, this is suddenly something of a shaky City side, with far less certainty about them than in years past.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Yankee Stadium...