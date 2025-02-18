Will Erling Haaland & Jack Grealish play against Real Madrid? Pep Guardiola reveals injury updates on Man City duo ahead of crunch Champions League clash
Pep Guardiola revealed whether Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish will be fit to take the field against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guardiola provided fitness update on Haaland and Grealish
- Rested six first-team players against Newcastle
- Man City face Real Madrid on Wednesday