Erling Haaland dropped as Man City make TEN changes to team for Leverkusen clash - with fans calling out Pep Guardiola for naming 'Carabao Cup' lineup
Guardiola rings the changes
Nico Gonzalez was the only player who remained in the starting line-up against Leverkusen from the weekend's defeat at Newcastle. James Trafford was handed his first start in a month while Omar Marmoush was set to lead the line in the absence of Haaland.
Fans surprised by 'Carabao Cup' line-up
City fans on X were surprised to see Guardiola make so many changes.
@Grewski_MCFC wrote: "We playing in the UCL or the Carabao Cup?"
@MGonzalez28783 added: "This is not carabao cup or is pep trynna play second half game?"
@peterjohnson555 said: "Disrespectful to Bayer and the Champions League. Gobsmacked"
@CtyOtis concluded: "What the heck is this.. are playing some Charity match or what??"
Haaland rested for first time
It is the first time this season that Haaland - who has scored five goals in his five games in Europe's top competition - has not started in a Premier League or Champions League game. The Norwegian is joint-second top scorer in the Champions League League Phase alongside Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, trailing Galatasaray hitman Victor Osimhen by one strike.
100 UCL games for Guardiola
The match against Leverkusen is Guardiola's 100th game in charge of City in the Champions League. "I realise I'm getting old, every weekend it's milestones and milestones," he said. "It's quite good, it means that every season we have been there. We're the only team in England that have been there the last 10 years every season and hopefully we'll be there next year. It's a huge competition, so nice, so special for the players, they love it, managers and everyone. To challenge yourself against the best teams in Europe is incredible, a huge experience. For the club in terms of reputation, financial issues it's massively important."
