Erling Haaland Manchester City 2024Getty Images
Nathan Edwards

Erling Haaland breaks 30-year record as Man City star nets second straight hat-trick in victory against West Ham

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier League

Erling Haaland netted a second consecutive hat-trick as Manchester City beat West Ham on Saturday, breaking a 30-year-old record in the process.

  • Haaland scored incredible hat-trick against West Ham
  • Norwegian now has seven goals this season
  • He has scored eight hat-tricks in the Premier League
