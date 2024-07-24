The Norwegian hitman scored a towering header but the midfielder had a dismal return to action in a blue shirt in a wild friendly

Erling Haaland was back amongst the goals but Manchester City's tour of the USA got off to a rough start as they were beaten 4-3 by Celtic in a hugely entertaining match in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The insatiable striker was the player everyone wanted to see and gave the fans what they wanted with a thumping header to equalise in the second half, but only after Pep Guardiola's side had gotten off to a miserable start against a rampant Celtic side.

Brendan Rodgers' side began their pre-season at the start of the month and looked much more finely tuned than the Premier League champions, racing into a 3-1 lead by half-time thanks to two strikes from German forward Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi.

Oscar Bobb had replied for City and was the star performer for Guardiola's side, dragging them back to draw 3-3 through Maximo Perrone and Haaland. Celtic regained the lead for a third time when Luis Palma beat Ederson, and this time the Cityzens had no reply.

The leaky defence will be the biggest concern for Guardiola while Kalvin Phillips did not have a happy return in a City shirt - and hopes of reviving his career at the Etihad Stadium appear to be very slim after a dismal showing in midfield.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Kenan Stadium...