Erling Haaland is a changed man! Striker admits World Cup was 'best journey' of his life as Norway hitman reflects on 'surreal' tournament appearance

Norway's dream run at the World Cup came to a bitter end following a narrow defeat to England, but Haaland remains overwhelmed by the magnitude of what his side achieved. The striker, who spearheaded the Norwegian attack throughout the tournament, was in high spirits despite the exit, taking time to reflect on a transformative six weeks in the United States.

Haaland was candid about the emotional weight of the campaign. "It has been the coolest weeks and the journey I have had in my entire life," Haaland told VG. "It has been completely surreal, it is difficult to take it in now. You get a bit empty. If I think quickly through these 40 days, it has been completely insane."