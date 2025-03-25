Haaland NorvegiaGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Crazy standards!' - Erling Haaland grabs 40th goal in 41st appearance for Norway as Man City striker becomes top scorer in Europe's top-five leagues despite 'poor season'

Erling HaalandNorwayManchester CityPremier LeagueIsrael vs NorwayWorld Cup Qualification UEFA

Erling Haaland grabbed his 40th goal in 41 appearances for Norway as the Manchester City striker became the top scorer in Europe's top-five leagues.

  • Norway brushed aside Israel 4-2
  • Haaland bagged fourth goal of game
  • Has 43 goal involvements for club & country this season
