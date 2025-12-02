AFP
Erling Haaland joins the 100 club... in just 111 games! Man City superstar sets incredible record as he topples Alan Shearer as fastest player to century of Premier League goals
Haaland brings up PL century versus Fulham
Haaland went into the match failing to score in successive games for the first time this season following blanks at Newcastle and against Leeds, having also not struck as a substitute in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen. But he ended his mini-drought by finding the net in the 17th minute at Craven Cottage to write yet another page in the Premier League history books.
Haaland the 35th player to score 100 PL goals
Haaland lashed in a cut-back from Jeremy Doku with his favoured left foot to break the deadlock against Fulham, scoring for the seventh time in seven games against the Cottagers. He is only the 35th player to reach 100 Premier League goals. And given that he is only 25 and has a contract with City until 2034, he is well placed to join Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer as the only players to have scored 200 or more Premier League goals.
Shearer believes Haaland will break all-time PL record
Haaland wrote Premier League history by scoring 36 goals in his very first season with City, beating Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's tally of 34 strikes in a single campaign which had stood for 28 years. Haaland recently said that although he does not care for records, he knows all about Shearer's all-time record of 260 goals.
And the former Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers striker, who celebrated when second-top scorer Kane left for Bayern Munich in 2023 as it meant his record was safe, is resigned to the fact that the Norwegian will eventually usurp him as the league's record marksman.
"Yes I believe Haaland will break my record," he told The Sun in October. "He’s the perfect striker his record's unbelievable, his hunger to score is relentless. He’s quick, strong, agile and reacts faster than most players inside the 6 yard box. His finishing ability is incredible."
