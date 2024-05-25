Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Jack McRae

'You have no sense of reality' - Erik ten Hag blasts unrealistic expectations at Man Utd as he admits season has been 'crap' amid sack rumours

Erik ten Hag has hit out at the expectation at Manchester United in a fiery interview ahead of the FA Cup final and his likely sacking.

  • Ten Hag interview blasts expectations
  • United face City in FA Cup final
  • Tuchel emerges as favourite for job
