Erik ten Hag Andre OnanaGetty
Jack McRae

No backing for Erik ten Hag?! Andre Onana makes surprise 'he's big enough' statement as goalkeeer's asked about Man Utd manager's future

Manchester UnitedAndre OnanaErik ten HagBournemouth vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has refused to publicly throw support behind Erik ten Hag in a surprise statement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Onana refuses to publicly back Ten Hag
  • Thinks he's 'big enough' to stick up for himself
  • Red Devils could look to change manager this summer

Editors' Picks