Erik ten Hag and Ajax schedule further talks over possible return for ex-Man Utd coach as Dutch giants look to halt decline under John Heitinga

Ajax’s season has lurched deeper into crisis following their 3-0 home defeat to Galatasaray, leaving Heitinga’s future hanging by a thread. The result sparked fury among fans, who demanded “a coach with experience” in a statement released by supporters’ group AFCA, urging director Kroes to act swiftly.

Kroes, who has faced growing criticism over the team’s direction, reportedly met Ten Hag earlier this week in Huizen. Officially described as a “planned coffee meeting,” the timing just days before the Galatasaray collapse has fueled speculation of an imminent managerial change, according to Algemeen Dagblad.

The ex-Manchester United boss, currently out of work after a brief spell at Bayer Leverkusen, remains deeply respected in Amsterdam after his trophy-laden tenure between 2018 and 2022, during which he guided Ajax to three Eredivisie titles and a Champions League semi-final. His potential return is viewed as the club’s only viable lifeline to restore order on and off the pitch.