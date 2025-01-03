Enzo Maresca reveals Wesley Fofana could miss REST OF SEASON as Chelsea defender faces fresh injury hell

Getty/GOALSoham MukherjeeEnzo Maresca reveals Wesley Fofana could miss REST OF SEASON as Chelsea defender faces fresh injury hellW. FofanaE. MarescaChelseaPremier LeagueB. BadiashileEnzo Maresca revealed Wesley Fofana could miss the rest of the season as the Chelsea defender faces a fresh injury setback. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFofana played for the last time on December 1Has been nursing a hamstring injuryBadiashile will be out until FebruaryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱