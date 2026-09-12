AFP
Enzo Maresca claims Manchester derby isn't the most intense he's faced despite backing Elliot Anderson's 'Kings of Manchester' dig
Maresca reflects on derby rankings
Maresca has sparked debate ahead of his side’s trip to Old Trafford by claiming that the Manchester derby does not rank as the most intense rivalry he has experienced. Despite the global profile of the clash between City and Manchester United, Maresca drew on his extensive travels as a player and coach to provide context on what he considers truly hostile environments. The Italian has previously held roles at Chelsea and worked under Pep Guardiola at City, but his memories of continental clashes remain the benchmark for pure footballing vitriol.
The Man City manager was candid about his expectations for the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams. "We know how important a derby is, especially here, for the club, for the fans, for everyone," Maresca said. "It is a special game and the most important thing we can do is to try to be ourselves, in the way we have been until today. Then we will see the final result."
"I have been involved in different ones. I promise you the worst is Olympiakos-Panathinaikos. I have been in Italy with Juventus-Torino, Sevilla-Betis, as a manager with Chelsea -- different ones. I know Old Trafford is quite different but the main focus for the players has to be the game plan, how we can win, how we can press, how we can be better. I want these kind of games, I like them."
- Getty
Defending the Kings of Manchester claim
The build-up to the game has also been dominated by comments from summer signing Elliot Anderson, who joined the Premier League champions from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £116 million ($156m). Anderson ruffled feathers across the city by labelling the Sky Blues the "kings of Manchester," a statement that has added extra spice to what will be his first derby appearance.
Maresca believes the England midfielder was simply reflecting the reality of his own lifetime, during which City have hoarded domestic silverware. "Probably the reason why Elliot said that is because he grew up in the last 15 years," Maresca explained. "I think Manchester City were unbelievable in what they achieved. So it was normal when Elliot said that. If you go back it's a different picture, but for me the reason Elliot said that is because when he grew up Manchester City was dominant."
Tactical battle and rest advantages
City enter the derby following a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League, giving them a slight physical advantage over their neighbors. While United were involved in a Thursday night European fixture against Sabah, Maresca was quick to dismiss the idea that an extra 48 hours of rest would be the deciding factor in the contest.
"Sometimes it happens in football," Maresca said "I don't have any doubt that Man United are going to be ready. It just matters to adapt. It happened last year with us, this season with them. Next season it will happen with a different team."
- Getty Images Sport
Team news and injury updates
On the pitch, City have received a significant boost with the news that Nico O'Reilly is ready to return to the starting XI. The England left-back has been a miss for the Cityzens after being sidelined with a back problem that flared up during a warm-up session against Coventry. His return provides Maresca with much-needed tactical flexibility against a United side led by Michael Carricks. However, winger Jérémy Doku remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a calf issue.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting