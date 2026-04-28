Enzo Fernandez spotted on Madrid trip less than a month on from Chelsea taking disciplinary action against midfielder for transfer hint

The Chelsea midfielder has been photographed in Madrid, less than a month after sparking a firestorm with comments regarding a potential move to Real Madrid. Fernandez was spotted in the city less than 24 hours after his heroic performance in the 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds United, and appeared unfazed by recent internal friction at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old was seen taking in the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and strolling through the streets with fellow Chelsea stars Cucurella and Pedro. The trip comes at a delicate time for the Argentine international, whose outspoken admiration for the Spanish capital recently put him at odds with the club hierarchy.











