Enzo-FernandezGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Enzo Fernandez on the move? Barcelona and Inter eye midfielder amid uncertain Chelsea future under Enzo Maresca

E. FernandezChelseaTransfersBarcelonaInterPremier LeagueSerie ALaLiga

Enzo Fernandez could be on his way out of Chelsea with Barcelona and Inter potential options for the midfielder.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Fernandez not favoured under Maresca
  • Used in cup competitions
  • Could seek early exit with European giants interested
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below