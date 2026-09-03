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Enzo Fernandez aims BRUTAL dig at Chelsea after completing 'dream' Man City move
Fernandez makes 'big club' claim
Fernandez has officially swapped Stamford Bridge for the Etihad Stadium, and the Argentine midfielder has wasted little time in aiming a dig at his former club. Despite having won the Club World Cup during his stint with Chelsea, the 25-year-old suggested that joining Man City represents a significant step up in terms of the size and ambition of the institution he is now representing.
The former Benfica star was clear about his motivations for forcing through the move, telling City's official website: "I always dreamed of being at a club as big as City.
"I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of.
"I'm so happy to be here, enjoying these first few hours I've had at the club. I can already see just how big it is and we will enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together."
- AFP
Demanding success at the Etihad
While Chelsea struggled to maintain a consistent Premier League title challenge during his time in London, Fernandez is under no illusions about the expectations at the Etihad. The midfielder highlighted the winning culture in Manchester, contrasting it with the transitional period he experienced at Chelsea where the club failed to replicate City’s domestic dominance.
"Manchester City have to win every trophy they compete for," Fernandez added, laying down a marker for his new teammates. "In every competition we play in, we have to compete and win, because this club’s history demands that.
"To be honest, from the first day they believed in me and called me to say they wanted me to join the club, I didn’t hesitate for a second. It’s a club that has won a lot in recent years. It’s a club that is making history in football and, for me, it’s a huge challenge.
"To be able to come here, help the club and keep winning things together, that has been my goal since they called me: to come to this club knowing we are going to win many trophies together."
Reunited with Maresca
A key factor in the transfer was the presence of Enzo Maresca, who recently made the move from Chelsea to take the reins at the Etihad. Fernandez was quick to acknowledge the role his former manager played in facilitating the deal, which saw City match the £125m British transfer record to secure his services after a lengthy negotiation period.
Speaking on the reunion, Fernandez said: "We were both very eager for it to happen, because it wasn’t easy for me to be here today. But I know he also made a big effort, speaking to the club, and I’m grateful that he did that. It was a long few days, but in the end I’m here and I’m very happy to be joining this club."
- Getty Images Sport
City’s massive midfield overhaul
The arrival of Fernandez marks the final piece of a staggering £326m midfield renovation project at Manchester City. The Etihad giants have been aggressive in the market, adding significant depth and quality to their engine room following the high-profile acquisitions of Elliot Anderson for £116m and Ayyoub Bouaddi for £85m earlier in the window.
City’s willingness to spend big reflects their determination to stay at the summit of European football, while for Fernandez, it represents the fulfillment of a professional ambition that he felt was unattainable at Stamford Bridge. He added: "The team City are building this year is incredible, and it makes me really happy that they are going in that direction."
As the Argentine settles into his new surroundings, his comments are sure to linger in the minds of the Chelsea faithful who saw him depart for a domestic rival.
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