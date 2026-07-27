IFAB
English football gets IFAB green light to end goalkeeper timeouts
Crackdown on tactical timeouts
According to a statement released by the FA, the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, and Women’s Super League have collectively joined forces to eliminate the "tactical timeout" loophole that has frustrated fans and coaches alike. Under the new trial, if a match is halted for a goalkeeper injury, the head coach must nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for a minimum of one minute after play restarts.
This initiative follows high-profile incidents where keepers have been accused of feigning issues to break an opponent's momentum. Last season, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke notably accused Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to bend the rules.
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Specific trial rules and exemptions
The trial will be strictly enforced across the top tiers of the English game, though it will not be utilised below National League Step 2 in the men’s game. To manage the transition, coaches are given a strict 10-second window to nominate which player must leave the field.
Crucially, certain safeguards remain in place to protect player welfare. There are clear exceptions to the rule, such as when a goalkeeper is bleeding or if they have been injured following a collision with an outfield player. Furthermore, if a free kick is awarded for a foul on the goalkeeper and they require immediate medical attention, the team will not be penalised with the temporary loss of a player.
New time management protocols
In addition to the goalkeeper trial, English football is introducing further measures to increase ball-in-play time for the 2026-27 campaign. Referees will now employ a five-second countdown as a management tool if players are deemed to be unfairly delaying goal kicks or throw-ins.
Officials are also targeting the slow exit of substituted players, which has long been a point of contention for trailing teams. Starting from the new season, a strict ten-second time limit will be enforced for players leaving the pitch during a substitution. This particular regulation will be in operation from the very first whistle of the new campaign, specifically launching during the Carabao Cup on Saturday 1 August.
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Global impact and welfare concerns
The English trial is part of a broader global movement to refine the laws of the game, with the Australian A-League also exploring variations of these time-management rules. While the FA and Premier League remain committed to the trial, some stakeholders have voiced concerns regarding player safety.
Despite these concerns, the governing bodies believe the current system of tactical stoppages is unsustainable. The English authorities will closely monitor the trial throughout the 2026-27 season alongside IFAB to determine its long-term viability. By removing the incentive for teams to "fake" injuries, the hope is that the beautiful game will become faster, fairer, and less interrupted by sideline gamesmanship.
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