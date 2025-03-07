England's Lions! Amazon Prime release sneak peek at Euro 2024 documentary following 'The New Generation' of football stars including Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo
Amazon Prime are set to release a documentary on England's Euro 2024 journey following the new generation including Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo.
- Amazon Prime to release doc on England
- Will follow Palmer and Mainoo among others
- Set to release the documentary on March 15