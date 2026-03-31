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England World Cup opponents sack head coach just 10 weeks out from tournament kick-off
Ghana swing the axe after Germany defeat
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) took the drastic step of sacking Addo just hours after the 2-1 defeat to Germany in Stuttgart. Despite showing signs of improvement during the friendly match, the GFA moved quickly to end the 50-year-old’s second stint at the helm. The timing is particularly sensitive given the proximity of the tournament in North America. The Black Stars are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against Panama in less than three months, but they will now do so under new leadership as the association seeks a new head coach.
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Dismal run of form forces GFA’s hand
While the defeat to Germany was the final straw, Addo’s second tenure has been plagued by inconsistency and poor results. During this stint, he managed only eight wins from 22 matches, suffering nine defeats.
In its official release, GFA wrote: "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately."
"The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours. The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course."
Addo remains defiant in final press conference
Before being informed of his dismissal in a post-match meeting, Addo spoke to the media regarding the progress his side had made. Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu had briefly levelled the scores against Germany, and the manager felt the performance was a step up from their recent 5-1 thrashing by Austria.
"We have improved a lot if we compare this game to the game against Austria," said Addo. "We learned a lot and for us it’s always good to get these kinds of experiences. Even though we lost, we are taking everything with us. For us, it was very, very good to face this kind of quality."
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What comes next?
Finding a replacement is now the primary objective for Ghana as they prepare for a high-profile summer. The new boss will have little time to settle, with vital pre-tournament friendlies against Mexico and Wales scheduled for late May and early June to help build cohesion.
The ultimate test awaits on June 23, when Ghana face Thomas Tuchel’s England in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Currently struggling for form with four losses in their last five outings, the Black Stars must find stability quickly if they are to navigate a group that also features 2018 finalists Croatia.