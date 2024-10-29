England women's player ratings vs South Africa: Leah Williamson endures a mixed night while match-winner Grace Clinton gives Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman a selection headache

The European champions were able to bounce back from Friday's defeat to Germany, but not without showing their defensive frailties again

When England captain Leah Williamson produced a cool finish just 12 minutes into Tuesday's clash with South Africa, it looked like the Lionesses were going to enjoy a much calmer and more comfortable evening than Friday night, when they were beaten 4-3 in a chaotic and concerning meeting with Germany. But this fixture ended up resembling their last in some worrying ways, as Sarina Wiegman's team just about saw out a 2-1 victory.

The relief on Williamson's face was palpable when she found the back of the net early on, the frustration of some difficult recent form all released with an almighty roar and a fist pump. Shortly after, Grace Clinton, England's best player for the hour she was on the pitch, made it 2-0 with a great header as she staked her claim to start ahead of next summer's European Championships.

But after the break, it all went a little bit wrong. Williamson's misplaced pass let Thembi Kgatlana race away and pull one back for South Africa and that sloppiness appeared to be contagious, as Lioness after Lioness gave the ball away to hand the African champions chances to level. Fortunately for England, either the visitors did not take them or substitute Lucy Bronze appeared to block, allowing the hosts to see out a win - one that will have given Wiegman plenty more information about what there is to work on.

GOAL rates the Lionesses' players from the Coventry Building Society Arena...