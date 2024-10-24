New England boss Thomas Tuchel told he 'can't ignore' uncapped midfielder after 'sensational' performance as Alan Shearer tips 23-year-old for big future - if he can remain a starter
England boss Thomas Tuchel has been told by Three Lions legend Alan Shearer that he should keep an eye on Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones.
- Tuchel set to take charge of England in 2025
- Shearer suggests Tuchel shouldn't ignore Jones
- Jones in top form for Arne Slot's Liverpool