England striker Ivan Toney charged with assault following incident at London nightclub

Reports indicate that the confrontation began when a fan attempted to put his arm around the footballer to take a photograph inside the venue.

A witness recalled the altercation: "He walked past a table of a group of lads. One of them recognised him and said, 'Oh, it's Ivan Toney' and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. And then Toney has said, 'Get off me, get off me'."

The witness added that the striker was wearing an expensive wristwatch at the time and may have feared he was being mugged.