England star explains why he KNEW Thomas Tuchel would controversially leave him out of latest 35-man squad

Watkins made his England debut in 2021 and has racked up six goals in 20 appearances for his country, with his biggest moment in a Three Lions shirt coming when he scored a dramatic winner in the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

However, his last appearance for his nation came in October 2025, when he scored against Wales before being substituted with an injury at half-time. He missed the November camp, mainly due to a knee issue which he had been playing through, and hasn't been included in the latest set-up, with Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke preferred instead.

Tuchel himself has admitted he opted to include Calvert-Lewin and Solanke ahead of Watkins because he already knows what the 30-year-old can bring to the squad.