'Second' England squad arrives to prepare for friendly clash with Japan as Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Declan Rice & more provide boost after drab Uruguay draw

The absence of the first-choice stars provided a platform for several fringe players to stake their claim for a permanent spot. Veteran defender Harry Maguire returned to the fold, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner also saw minutes in a bid to impress the new management.

Despite failing to win, Tuchel admitted he was still satisfied with his team's performance. Speaking after the match, he said: "I'm absolutely okay with our performance. I liked how we brought the structure to life. We tried and we tried, and we were the better team I think overall. We had a lot of new players and we changed a lot of new players, so for all that, I’m very grateful for the test and very happy with the performance."

When asked which players had advanced their cause as they compete for a place on the plane, Tuchel said: "They all did. I have to review it, but they all did. I liked how we played. We knew it was a difficult opponent. [Uruguay head coach Marcelo] Bielsa told me months ago that he would arrive with his best team, take it very seriously, and maybe make no changes. We were very well aware of that. So, I think we did good. Everyone did good. We played as a team and brought the structure to life. I liked a lot of stuff today."