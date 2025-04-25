England snubbed! Ex-Arsenal striker Mika Biereth makes decision over who he will represent at international level as Monaco goal machine also turns back on Germany & close friend Jamal Musiala
Monaco striker Mika Biereth explained why he chose to represent Denmark at the international level, having been eligible to play for four countries.
- Biereth snubs England and Germany
- Pledged his allegiance to Denmark
- Explained his decision as he was eligible to play for four nations