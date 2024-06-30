England player ratings vs Slovakia: From zeroes to heroes! Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane save abysmal Three Lions from Euro 2024 embarrassment

The midfielder's thunderous bicycle kick rescued Gareth Southgate's job and dignity while the captain completed a frantic turnaround

How do England keep getting away with it?! The Three Lions were on the verge of a truly shocking elimination from Euro 2024 to Slovakia, a side ranked 40 places below them in the world and who had never won a knockout game at a major tournament.

The outsiders would have deserved the victory too, Ivan Schranz capitalising on haphazard England defending to put Slovakia in front. England had no answer and had no shots on target until the game entered stoppage time.

But that was when Jude Bellingham remembered he is a Real Madrid star and Ballon d'Or contender, as h saved England with a thumping overhead-kick in the 95th minute. England's tails were then up, and in the first minute of extra-time, Harry Kane - who had produced another abject display - nudged the ragged Three Lions in front.

England reverted to their usual timid selves thereafter, but it was enough to see off Slovakia and book themselves a quarter-final tie with Switzerland. But they will know they will be heading home on Saturday unless things improve as they are running out of lives.

GOAL rates England's players from the Veltins Arena..