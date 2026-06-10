England player ratings vs Costa Rica: Watch out, Marcus Rashford! Electric Anthony Gordon stakes World Cup claim as Three Lions complete preparations with routine win

Kick-off in Orlando was delayed by an hour after a thunderstorm brought torrential rain that waterlogged the pitch, but that did little to dampen England's early intensity. The Three Lions took the lead inside 10 minutes when Rice swept home via a deflection after good work down the left flank from the lively Gordon. Jude Bellingham had already seen his own effort ricochet narrowly wide.

Harry Kane had a deft header well saved midway through a dominant first period, before Noni Madueke spurned a golden opportunity to double England's advantage. Having coolly rounded the goalkeeper, the Arsenal winger somehow conspired to thump the post when the goal was gaping. Tuchel's side was then denied a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the half, as Gordon was adjudged to have gone down too easily after a VAR review.

The game followed a similarly one-sided pattern in the second half, with Madueke whipping a fierce effort just wide shortly after the restart. Gordon would make it 2-0 from the spot in the 66th minute when a Costa Rica handball was punished, and after substitute Morgan Rogers had wasted a golden one-v-one opportunity, his Aston Villa team-mate Watkins nodded in from mere yards out to wrap up a convincing win late on.

GOAL rates England's players in Orlando...