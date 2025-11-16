England player ratings vs Albania: Harry Kane is unstoppable! Captain steps up again while Dean Henderson makes his case as Three Lions complete historic World Cup qualification campaign

Dean Henderson (8/10):

Put under the cosh early in the second half and dealt with it well, making an impressive stop from Hoxha before coming out of his area to make a vital tackle on Laci. His first clean sheet in a third England start and a happier occasion than his last game against Senegal.

Jarell Quansah (6/10):

A competent albeit unremarkable debut from the Bayer Leverkusen defender. Didn't show loads of ambition going forward although dealt well with the danger coming down his side.

John Stones (6/10):

Played an advanced role, frequently pushing into midfield and rotating with Wharton. He gave England extra presence going forward but it didn't help them break down Albania for much of the game.

Dan Burn (5/10):

Struggled at times, particularly when Albania made a good start to the second half. A display which underlined why he is a squad player more than a starter.

Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

A positive second start for England after making his debut on Thursday, getting forward frequently and looking hard to beat. Looks a strong contender to be the first-choice left-back at the World Cup right now.