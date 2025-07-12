How England should line-up for final Euro 2025 group-stage clash vs Wales: Sarina Wiegman has found a winning formula - there's no need for Lionesses to make changes

The reigning European champions were perfect in their thrashing of the Netherlands and the same XI can book a quarter-final ticket

After a rollercoaster of a start to their European Championship title defence, England know exactly what they need on Sunday to make it through to the knockout rounds: The Lionesses will face neighbours Wales in their final group stage encounter, with a win enough to book their quarter-final ticket.

Some might underestimate the Dragons, the lowest-ranked nation at Euro 2025, especially given they are yet to get a point on the board after 3-0 and 4-1 defeats to the Netherlands and France, respectively. Some might see this game as one in which England could rest a few key starters, particularly given the squad depth available.

But after flirting with a very premature elimination off the back of a 2-1 loss to Les Bleues in their opener, the Lionesses are unlikely to take anything for granted, with a tough task in store regardless of what the rankings might suggest. How will Sarina Wiegman approach it? GOAL takes a look at how her side should line up in St. Gallen...