'Overkill' - England legend Emile Heskey urges Chelsea to hold off £80m transfer for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

Former England international Emile Heskey has suggested Chelsea to stop their pursuit of Morgan Rogers as he thinks that the player will be an "overkill" for the west London side. Their transfer activity this summer has shown no signs of slowing down, with the club already welcoming a host of fresh faces including Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Brazilian wonderkid Estevao.