England captain Leah Williamson 'likely' to withdraw from Lionesses squad after picking up 'minor' injury ahead of Arsenal's huge win over Man Utd
It's 'likely' that England captain Leah Williamson will have to withdraw from the Lionesses' February squad, says Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall.
- Injury saw Williamson miss Arsenal vs Man Utd
- Gunners boss Eidevall says problem is 'minor'
- But it's 'likely' she'll withdraw from England squad