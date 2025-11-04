Another England blow for Jude Bellingham?! Thomas Tuchel skips chance to see Real Madrid dynamo in action vs Liverpool despite looming squad announcement

New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has been full of praise for Bellingham after seeing him shine for Los Blancos after being left out of England's last squad by Tuchel.

"He’s had three very good games," he told reporters."We knew before the last break that he needed time, minutes, to get going. He’s done better than we expected after the last break. Jude is all about feeling, communicating, and connecting. That’s why he’s had some very good games."

Meanwhile, Bellingham has spoken of his desire to kick on from a trophyless season with Real Madrid last year. He told CBS Sports: "I didn't think last year was a disaster. [It was] still 15 goals, 14 assists, but I know the general feeling was that it was worse. But I was a part of that, how we didn't play as well last year. There were still good moments, but not the level I want to play at, not the level like the first year. Now I've had my shoulder surgery, a new manager [Xabi Alonso], he's got that shape, how we want to play. You have to learn from it."