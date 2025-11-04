Getty
Another England blow for Jude Bellingham?! Thomas Tuchel skips chance to see Real Madrid dynamo in action vs Liverpool despite looming squad announcement
Another blow for Bellingham
Bellingham is back in England with his Real Madrid team on Tuesday and will be hoping to continue his recent good form. The England star has scored in Real Madrid's last three games and seems to have hit form after returning to action following a layoff after undergoing shoulder surgery. The game offered Tuchel the chance to watch Bellingham live and speak to the Real Madrid man at Anfield after the game, but the England boss is not expected to attend, according to The Telegraph. Tuchel is currently finalising his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, and it's not clear yet if he will recall Bellingham to his squad for the upcoming fixtures.
- AFP
Tuchel's complicated relationship with Bellingham
Bellingham has emerged has one of England's most talented players but is no longer guaranteed a place in Tuchel's squad. He hasn't been selected by the England boss since June, while Tuchel has also raised eyebrows by saying his mother is "repulsed" by the midfielder's actions. The German did subsequently apologise to Bellingham but has also warned big stars such as Bellingham and Cole Palmer than he is prepared to leave his 'most talented' players out of his World Cup plans. Tuchel says "the team" is more important than the individual as he aims to guide the Three Lions to glory at the tournament in North America, Mexico and Canada in 2026.
Backing for Bellingham
New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has been full of praise for Bellingham after seeing him shine for Los Blancos after being left out of England's last squad by Tuchel.
"He’s had three very good games," he told reporters."We knew before the last break that he needed time, minutes, to get going. He’s done better than we expected after the last break. Jude is all about feeling, communicating, and connecting. That’s why he’s had some very good games."
Meanwhile, Bellingham has spoken of his desire to kick on from a trophyless season with Real Madrid last year. He told CBS Sports: "I didn't think last year was a disaster. [It was] still 15 goals, 14 assists, but I know the general feeling was that it was worse. But I was a part of that, how we didn't play as well last year. There were still good moments, but not the level I want to play at, not the level like the first year. Now I've had my shoulder surgery, a new manager [Xabi Alonso], he's got that shape, how we want to play. You have to learn from it."
- Getty Images Sport
Tuchel tipped to spring surprises
As England have already qualified for the World Cup, Tuchel is being tipped to experiment with his latest squad. Brighton veteran Danny Welbeck is under consideration for a shock recall after a fine start to the Premier League season. The former Manchester United man has six goals in 10 games, and ex-England captain Wayne Rooney thinks it's a good time to give him a chance.
He told his self-titled podcast The Wayne Rooney Show: "The next couple of England games, I wouldn’t even call Harry Kane up. Give him a rest. There are not many opportunities from now until the end of the season when he gets a rest. Let him rest and go and look at (Danny) Welbeck, or (Ollie) Watkins or Ivan Toney. Whoever it is he wants to look at, give these players the opportunity to try and play."
England take on Serbia on Thursday, November 13, at Wembley and then head to Albania three days later. Tuchel will announce his squad at 10am on Friday, November 7.
Advertisement