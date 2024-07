England fans told they will regret role in Gareth Southgate exit as Three Lions goalkeeper Tom Heaton opens up on 'getting booed' en route to Euro 2024 final Gareth SouthgateTom HeatonEnglandManchester UnitedPremier League

Tom Heaton was a training goalkeeper for England at Euro 2024, and he has warned fans that they will regret their role in Gareth Southgate's exit.