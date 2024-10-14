Ex-England captain Steph Houghton set for final Lionesses recognition after Man City stalwart's retirement decision

Ex-Lionesses captain Steph Houghton will be honoured at Wembley ahead of England's clash with Germany on October 25, following her recent retirement.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Houghton retired at end of 2023-24 season

Had incredible club career and for the Lionesses

Achievements to be recognised at next England game Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below