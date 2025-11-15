Harry Kane claims Thomas Tuchel brings an 'aura' to England and fires warning to Three Lions team-mates over biggest threat at next summer's World Cup

While England will head to the World Cup not just on the back of a fruitful qualifying campaign but having also reached back-to-back European Championship finals, Kane is well aware his side are merely one of a number of countries who will fancy their chances of success in North America.

When asked who Kane believes could pose the biggest threat to England’s hopes of claiming just their second major honour, the Bayern striker tipped two familiar foes to impress on the biggest stage in world football.

"France are going to play a big part in next year's World Cup, me and Michael [Olise, Bayern team-mate] get on and joke about it," said Kane.

"Then most of the German team, they will want to go far in the tournament. There is healthy competition and healthy banter between the guys on who can get their hands on the World Cup next summer."

England suffered a 2-1 quarter-final loss at the hands of France at the 2022 World Cup, while the Three Lions defeated West Germany in the 1966 final at Wembley - the greatest day in the national team’s history.