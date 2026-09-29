'I wasn't fully respected in England' - Anthony Gordon hits out at Premier League reputation and explains why he had to join Barcelona

Speaking to ITV, the England forward expressed frustration over how domestic observers routinely evaluated his game. He stressed that pundits and fans alike completely overlooked his footballing intellect.

"I think I’ve become a different player in the eyes of a lot of people because in England I always felt that I was respected for being fast and pressing, but they never really respected the quality and intelligence with which I play," Gordon stated. "Only the players I played with seemed to realise that."

When pressed on whether relocating to Spain altered public perception, the attacker delivered an uncompromising assessment of his Premier League legacy.

"I don’t think I was ever fully respected in England," he admitted. "People just see me as someone who’s very fast and very aggressive, whereas in Spain they really appreciate my intelligence and my quality."



