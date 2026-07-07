‘Make sure it doesn’t happen again’ - How Endrick reacted to costly miss for Brazil as Real Madrid wonderkid vows to bounce back stronger at 2030 World Cup

According to Brazilian outlet ge, Endrick left the stadium deeply frustrated by Brazil's overall campaign and his missed opportunity in the second half when the match was still goalless. Brazil were ultimately eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16.

The attacker acknowledged that he could have changed the outcome of the match and intends to use the incident as a learning experience. Reacting to the costly miss, Endrick said: "A lot. Afterwards, I even kept talking to God, I thanked him for the opportunity, but it was a moment where I could have done better. I couldn't do it, but I thank God for that opportunity. Work to make sure it doesn't happen again."