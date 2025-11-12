Endrick's next move decided! Real Madrid finalising loan for out-of-favour wonderkid as Man Utd transfer hopes fade

According to Globo Esporte, Real have approved a deal in principle after lengthy talks with Lyon. The French giants are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 standings under Paulo Fonseca and beat competition from United and Aston Villa, who were exploring late loan offers. The Red Devils wanted to bring the Brazilian in after Benjamin Sesko got injured, but their approach came too late, and Endrick's mind was already made up. The teenager sees Lyon as a platform to rediscover his form, with regular minutes and a starting role that could potentially reignite his hopes of making Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

When Los Blancos secured Endrick from Palmeiras in 2022, in a deal worth up to €60 million (£53m/$70m), he was billed as the next great Brazilian export, following in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. Yet his transition to Europe has not gone to plan. In his debut season under Carlo Ancelotti, he showed flashes of promise, scoring seven goals in 37 appearances, but his second campaign has been derailed by injury and competition. A hamstring problem forced him to miss the Club World Cup and the opening months of the season, and once he regained match fitness, Alonso had moved on to more established names in his roster. To put things into perspective, Endrick has managed just 11 minutes of league football so far in 2025-26, with his lone cameo coming in September’s 4-0 win over Valencia.

"Of course, I’d like him to have played already," the Real Madrid coach admitted. "But the situations in our recent matches have been very tight since Endrick returned. I hope he can get those minutes soon. He’s training well, he’s ready, but the right moment has to come."