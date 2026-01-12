End of an era for Arsenal! Gunners announce club legend will leave role imminently after eight-year stint

For the second time in a decade, Arsenal fans are preparing to say goodbye to the 'BFG'. In an announcement that marks the closing of a significant chapter in the club’s modern history, Arsenal have confirmed that Mertesacker will vacate his position at the helm of the academy at the conclusion of the season.

The news comes as a shock to many within the game, given Mertesacker's synonymous relationship with the Hale End academy and his integral role in restoring the club’s identity over the last eight years. Having hung up his boots in 2018 to immediately take the reins of the youth setup, the World Cup winner has been the architect behind a golden generation of talent that has fuelled the first team's recent resurgence.

However, after nearly a decade shaping the future of the club, the 41-year-old has decided the time is right to seek fresh pastures.