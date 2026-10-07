AFP
'Hurt a lot' - Emiliano Martinez reveals the heartbreak behind his shock £7.5m Chelsea transfer from Aston Villa
Seeking a fresh start
The 34-year-old completed a surprise £7.5m switch to west London late in the summer transfer window. Blues boss Xabi Alonso moved quickly for the Argentine goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez delivered an unconvincing performance during the club's Premier League opener.
Martinez immediately claimed the number one shirt at Stamford Bridge, while Sanchez was subsequently sent out on loan to Italian outfit Como.
Prior to the transfer, the shot-stopper enjoyed a highly successful stint at Villa Park, which included winning the Europa League. However, a crushing 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, hosted in the United States, prompted him to seek a new challenge away from the Midlands.
- MIS
'It hurt a lot'
Speaking to the media ahead of friendly clash against Benin, Martinez explained the psychological toll of falling short on the global stage. Despite eliminating England en route to the showpiece event, the final loss left a lasting mark on the veteran.
"It took me a while to think; losing the World Cup final hurt a lot," the goalkeeper admitted. "I tried changing clubs to mentally refresh myself, and I succeeded. I came here [to Chelsea], and it was the best thing I did because I feel useful, fast, and good."
He added: "In the end, I have to represent my country, my family, and I have to do my best."
Martinez was also asked ahead of the game about international captain Lionel Messi, who recently played his farewell match. "Obviously, I tried to help as much as possible, and he knows that," Martinez said. "We always talk about it, and it was one of the greatest honours of my career to help him achieve what he desired most, because he is the greatest player in history."
Life after Messi
Martinez featured in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin early on Wednesday morning, a match that served as part of Messi's international farewell. The legendary forward marked the occasion with a penalty, preparing to bring down the curtain on a glittering career with the Albiceleste.
Acknowledging the monumental shift for the national team, Martinez candidly noted the impact of his captain's exit: "He leaves a massive void, but there are lads here who have real personality."
- AFP
Defensive woes at Stamford Bridge
While Martinez has expressed satisfaction with his new surroundings, he faces a significant task in steadying the ship at Chelsea. Alonso’s side have struggled to keep opponents at bay, conceding more goals than any other Premier League team so far this term. The Blues will look to shore up their backline and bounce back from a three-week domestic break when they host Bournemouth on Saturday.
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