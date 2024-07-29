Emile Smith Rowe on verge of Arsenal exit as Fulham agree transfer fee that could rise to £34m

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeEmile Smith Rowe on verge of Arsenal exit as Fulham agree transfer fee that could rise to £34mArsenalEmile Smith RoweTransfersFulhamPremier LeagueArsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe is all set to leave the club permanently as he is on the verge of securing a move to Fulham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSmith Rowe set to join Fulham in summer moveThe Cottagers set to pay club record feeHad just 346 minutes game time last seasonArticle continues below