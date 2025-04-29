Joan GarciaGetty Images Sport
Emi Martinez facing Aston Villa axe after string of errors as Unai Emery looks to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to £21m Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia

Aston Villa want to sign Espanyol's Joan Garcia - who is also wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid - to replace Emi Martinez this summer.

  • Martinez's future at Villa in doubt after a string of errors
  • Emery wants to sign Espanyol No.1 Garcia
  • Spanish keeper also wanted by Barca and Madrid
