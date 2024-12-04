England v Switzerland - Women's International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Embarrassment for England! 'Human mistake' prevents Lucy Bronze coming on as substitute in Lionesses' friendly win over Switzerland

EnglandL. BronzeS. WiegmanWomen's footballEngland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerlandFriendlies

Lucy Bronze could not take to the field as a substitute in the Lionesses' friendly win over Switzerland due to a "human mistake".

  • Wiegman wanted Bronze to come on for final 10 minutes
  • However, she was told to go back to the dugout
  • Jess Carter was instead given a run
